Cindy Landreth

STURGIS | Cindy L. (Ward) Landreth, 66, passed away Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Sturgis Regional Senior Care with family by her side.

Cindy was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Rapid City to Price and Juanita (Hassan) Ward. She attended school in Rapid City, including Rapid City Central High School. Cindy was talented in art and music and developed these into a hobby that family and friends admired. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed writing poems and songs, especially in her younger years.

Cindy is survived by her two sons, David Murphy and his wife, Emelyn, of Burke, VA, and Michael Murphy of Rapid City; and two grandchildren, Alex and Liam.

Her burial was on Jan. 15, at Mountain View Cemetery.

