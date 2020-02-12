Lange, Willard H.
INTERIOR | Willard Henry Lange, 48, died Feb. 7, 2020, in Sioux Falls.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Interior Fire Hall. There will be a reception following burial.

Cards may be sent to Breanna Lange, 7328 W. 51st, Sioux Falls, SD 57106.

