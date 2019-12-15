RAPID CITY | Clifford Dale "Skip" Lantz, 77, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at home with his wife, Rita, by his side.
Cliff was born Oct. 16, 1942 in Rapid City, the oldest child of Dale and Myrtle Lantz. Cliff married Claudia Henrick in 1963. They had two children together. They were married for 18 years. Cliff graduated from Augustana University in Sioux Falls in 1964. He worked for 28 years as a Kraft Foods representative and won many awards and trips with Kraft Foods. He also worked at Impact Foods for five years.
Cliff married Rita Hughes in 2001. They were married for 19 years.
Survivors include Rita Lantz and Claudia Werlinger; son, Chris (Stephanie) Lantz of Scottsdale, AZ; daughters, Carrie (Lee) Liuato of San Diego, CA, and Sarah Lantz of Phoenix, AZ; a brother, Barry Lantz of Thornton, CO; and three grandchildren.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dickie and Dana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at an undetermined date.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
