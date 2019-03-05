BOX ELDER | Joe LaPointe (Wilson), 55, passed away suddenly on Feb. 25, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Courtney and Kaitlynn; his son, Dillan; sisters, Sherry and Deb; brothers, Rocky, Tom Jr. and Bill; and his stepfather, Tom Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia, and his sister, Serena.
Thanks to all that attended his visitation.
Joe will be missed by all that knew him.
