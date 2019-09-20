RAPID CITY | On Sept. 17, 2019, Deborah Lynn Larive lost her long and hard fought battle with cancer. She never showed any fear even though she knew what the outcome was eventually going to be. Deb had a lot of support from all her friends and family.
Born Oct. 6, 1954, in Harvey, IL, to David and Eleanor Furgason. She was raised in Park Forest, IL, where she attended school and graduated from Rich East High School. She married Gary Larive and moved back to South Dakota and raised two sons, Chris and Ryan.
Deb spent several years working for Nash Finch Company in Rapid City, Black Hills State College in Spearfish and the MRF in Rapid City, retiring in 2017 after starting her battle with cancer.
Deb had a passion for gardening and spent many hours raising vegetables and flowers.
She is survived by her husband Gary, two sons Chris and Ryan all in Rapid City and a grandson Mason Rex Larive. One sister Janet Lowy (Jim) in California. Three brothers, Randy Furgason (Gail), Ron Furgason (Kim), in Illinois. Gerry Furgason (Donna), and sister-in-law Ann Furgason in California. She was proceeded in death by her father, mother and brother Rodger Furgason.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Harriet and Oak located at 329 Main St., in Rapid City.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
