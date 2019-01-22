Try 1 month for 99¢
Linda Larive

RAPID CITY | Linda Kay Larive, 75, went to heaven on Jan. 17, 2019, from Rapid City Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 5, 1944, to William and Gwendolyn Fullen in Phoenix, Arizona. Linda married the love of her life, Clifford Larive, on Oct. 29, 1967, in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Linda is survived by her husband, Clifford; son, William Lee "Bubba" (Jennifer) Larive; daughters, Peggy (John) Smart, Debora Larive (Sonny Trautmann), and Jeannette (Keith) Graves; and two stepchildren, Becky (Bill) Ludlow and Arthur Lloyd Larive Cummings. She had many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Hunter and Sandy Fischer; and a very special grandson, John "John John" William Whipple.

Linda was full of life and sassy to the end. She enjoyed many activities — collecting Betty Boop memorabilia, ceramics, camping, hunting, fishing, crocheting, puzzles, painting and coloring. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with family, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews and all those her heart adopted as her own.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the St. Onge Cemetery.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home's website.

