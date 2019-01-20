Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Linda Kay Larive, 75, died Jan. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 22, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. 

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 23, at the funeral Home. Burial will be at the St. Onge Cemetery.

