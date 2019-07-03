{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | RoseMarie Larkins, 72, died June 28, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on July 5, at Black Hills National Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Larkins, RoseMarie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments