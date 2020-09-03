 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larmer, Ruth
0 entries

Larmer, Ruth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Ruth Larmer, 99, formerly of Kadoka, died Sept. 1, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Martin Community Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News