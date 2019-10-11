{{featured_button_text}}
Louie LaRoche

RAPID CITY | Louie L. LaRoche, 84, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019.

Louie was born Jan. 17, 1935, to Paulette and Eleanora (Samis) LaRoche in Pierre. Louie grew up in Fort Pierre and graduated from Fort Pierre High School in 1953. He participated in football, basketball and track for the Buffalos.

After high school, Louie was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company — where he was employed until his retirement. He was a telephone man in Pierre, Belle Fourche and for most of his career, Rapid City. As an adult, he continued to compete in basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, bowling and golf.

Louie married Carolie Caldwell in 1955 and the pair had four children. They would divorce in 1983. Several years later he found Ruth Luden, who went from being a square dance partner to a travel companion and ultimately a lifelong partner. Louie and Ruth spent most of retirement time traveling in an RV from coast-to-coast and square dancing.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bud. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jo LaRoche, Fort Pierre; his children, Dave (Sue) LaRoche, Fort Pierre, Diane (Bernie) Grimme, Rapid City, Donna (David) Helmers, Seattle, Debbie (Jason) Wolff, Des Moines; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his partner Ruth and her family.

