Larsen, Margaret A.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Margaret Adeline (Wieser) Larsen, 91, passed away August 8, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood, SD. Margaret (Mar) was born June 9, 1929 in Kingman, Kansas to Ben and Genevieve Wieser. The family of eight moved to South Dakota that same year.

Mar graduated from New Underwood High School in 1947. She met Donald Larsen five years her senior, after he came home from serving in the Navy. They were married on April 3, 1948 and began their life together. Mar worked for a short time before they started having children, and thereafter was the homemaker of the family, while Don supported the family as an electrician. Seldom were the times there were not three home cooked meals crossing the table each day. To this union, came four girls. Debra Nachtigall, Kathy Madsen, Mary Larsen (infant) and Kristy Hight.