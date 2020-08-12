Larsen, Margaret A.

NEW UNDERWOOD | Margaret Adeline (Wieser) Larsen, 91, passed away August 8, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in New Underwood, SD. Margaret (Mar) was born June 9, 1929 in Kingman, Kansas to Ben and Genevieve Wieser. The family of eight moved to South Dakota that same year.
Mar graduated from New Underwood High School in 1947. She met Donald Larsen five years her senior, after he came home from serving in the Navy. They were married on April 3, 1948 and began their life together. Mar worked for a short time before they started having children, and thereafter was the homemaker of the family, while Don supported the family as an electrician. Seldom were the times there were not three home cooked meals crossing the table each day. To this union, came four girls. Debra Nachtigall, Kathy Madsen, Mary Larsen (infant) and Kristy Hight.
Mar enjoyed bowling, playing cards, gardening, cooking, crocheting, quilting and most of all “fishing”. After Don retired, many summers were spent in Pierre at the Oahe Downstream Campground where many of the Wieser family came to visit and her brother Bud camped as well. When the couple was not fishing, they usually had a card game going. Mar was very involved with St. John’s Catholic Church in New Underwood and was a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Center and enjoyed helping with bingo. She was also a valued member of the New Underwood Legion Auxiliary and was one of those Red Hatters.
She is survived by her two daughters Debra (Jim) Nachtigall, Owanka, and Kristy (Todd) Hight, Pierre; six grandchildren: Jan Nachtigall, Barbie Nachtigall, John Nachtigall, Dallas Madsen, Bradley Hepper, Jessica Schwartz; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Donald Larsen, her parents, Ben and Genevieve, her daughter Kathy Madsen and infant daughter Mary Larsen, two brothers Robert and Bud Wieser, three sisters Irene Cox, Marcella Skinner, and Mary Ann Johnson and a son-in-law Jim Nachtigall.
A visitation will be held at Kirk Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 6:30.
A private family service (including nieces and nephews) will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Underwood. Everyone is invited to the committal which will take place at the New Underwood Cemetery about 11 a.m. with a reception following at the New Underwood Community Center.
A memorial has been established to support the completion of the community hall at St. John's.
