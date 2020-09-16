 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larsen, Mary 'Pat'
0 entries

Larsen, Mary 'Pat'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Mary Ellen “Pat” Larsen, 95, died Sept. 14, 2020.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News