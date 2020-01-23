Larsen, Mildred

Mildred was born February 15, 1920 in Wessington Springs, SD to Ernest and Gertrude (Sampson) Davis. At age six, the family moved to Rapid City, SD where she attended the old Garfield school. Later moving to the country, she finished elementary in a one room school house, going with horse and buggy. She then attended high school in New Underwood, SD, staying in the dormitory.

Mildred worked in the kitchen of the old Garlic Hotel (name changed to Pioneer) on St. Joe Street, the year Social Security was born. One cent was taken out of each pay check and the hotel is no longer there. Mildred marred Willard Larsen from Farmingdale, SD on April 26, 1945 in Junction City, KS where he was stationed at Fort Riley after his return to the states from World War II. Later moving to Braggs, OK near Camp Gruber, where she worked in the sewing room of a dry cleaner shop sewing insignias, chevrons and braids on soldier’s uniforms. After the war, they made their way back to Caputa and Rapid City, where two children were born. She was most interested in family and loved caring for her grandchildren. She liked to cook and read. She worked on election boards and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.