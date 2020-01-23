Larsen, Mildred

RAPID CITY | Mildred Faye (Davis) Larsen passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 at Hospice House in Rapid City, just 25 days short of her 100th birthday. She had written her own obituary many years ago with a note to revise it as needed, it is as follows.
Mildred was born February 15, 1920 in Wessington Springs, SD to Ernest and Gertrude (Sampson) Davis. At age six, the family moved to Rapid City, SD where she attended the old Garfield school. Later moving to the country, she finished elementary in a one room school house, going with horse and buggy. She then attended high school in New Underwood, SD, staying in the dormitory.
Mildred worked in the kitchen of the old Garlic Hotel (name changed to Pioneer) on St. Joe Street, the year Social Security was born. One cent was taken out of each pay check and the hotel is no longer there. Mildred marred Willard Larsen from Farmingdale, SD on April 26, 1945 in Junction City, KS where he was stationed at Fort Riley after his return to the states from World War II. Later moving to Braggs, OK near Camp Gruber, where she worked in the sewing room of a dry cleaner shop sewing insignias, chevrons and braids on soldier’s uniforms. After the war, they made their way back to Caputa and Rapid City, where two children were born. She was most interested in family and loved caring for her grandchildren. She liked to cook and read. She worked on election boards and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Moving from her home of over 50 years, she lived for a time at Harmony Heights Senior Living, followed by Primrose Retirement Community. The past four years due to macular degeneration she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Rapid City.
Survivors include her son, Lyle (Susan) Larsen, Mansfield, TX; daughter, Lana (Bill) Aker, Rapid City; six grandsons, Thomas Larsen, Michael Larsen, Corey (Brooke) Aker, Kevin (Becki) Aker, Brian Aker, and Tyler (Nadia) Aker; and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ethan, Andrew, Ella, Brody, and Eli.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Larsen; her parents; brother, Loren Davis; and sisters, Beulah (infant), Doris Larsen, and Agnes Cutts Ferrell.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.
An online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:30AM-11:30AM
4550 S Hwy 16
Rapid City, SD 57701
11:30AM
4550 S Hwy 16
Rapid City, SD 57701
2:30PM
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.