Larsen, Travis M.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. | Travis Michael Larsen, 42, died on June 16, 2020, as the result of a heart attack.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1978 to Michael R. Larsen and Faye M. (Aker) Bykerk. He grew up in the Black Hills/NE, and lived in AZ/CA/WA. Travis loved the beauty of nature and spent his time enjoying the outdoors. He had a contagious smile and treasured family and friends. He touched many lives with his caring and generous spirit.

Travis graduated from Douglas High School in 1996. He received his Associate and Bachelor's from DeVry University. He loved nothing as much as his three children: Kilan Sky, 22; Kabrian Elijah (K.B.), 13; and Kahlea Eliana, 11.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, Michael R. Larsen; paternal grandparents, Rollo and Katharina Larsen; and maternal grandfather, Marvin Aker. He is survived by his grandparents, Barbara Lee Aker, Rapid City, SD, and Paul and Janice Bykerk, Norfolk, NE; parents, Faye and Paul Bykerk, Elmwood, NE; his six siblings: Curtis (Mischa) Larsen, Titusville, FL, Jennifer (Phillip) Bredehoft, Omaha, NE, Ashley Skoda, Lincoln, NE, Christina (Sandy) Vosler, Morse Bluff, NE, Zach Bykerk, Elmwood, NE, and Kendra (Josiah) Hain, Fort Carson, CO; as well as 19 nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

