Larson, Elly Reys

RAPID CITY | Elly Reys Larson was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Rotterdam, Holland. She grew up in a large and musically inclined family, with nine brothers and sisters. She cherished her family and described her childhood as being almost gypsy-like — there was always someone playing one instrument or another and lots of singing, love and laughter. Elly grew up in the Netherlands during the Second World War. She told many stories of survival in those dark times and those who knew her knew how strong and brave she was.

She met her husband, Gerald “Swede” Larson while singing in a night club in France, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. She left her family behind and joined her life with his. They traveled extensively with the Air Force and settled in the Black Hills in 1968, with their four children: Robert Larson and Quintin Larson, both of Rapid City, Russell (Tammy) Larson, Butte, MT, and daughter, Lesley Larson Rutter, Rapid City.

She was a loved and cherished member of First Christian Church and was active with the Prayer Line for many, many years.