Larson, Elly Reys

RAPID CITY | Elly Reys Larson was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Rotterdam, Holland. She grew up in a large and musically inclined family, with nine brothers and sisters. She cherished her family and described her childhood as being almost gypsy-like — there was always someone playing one instrument or another and lots of singing, love and laughter. Elly grew up in the Netherlands during the Second World War. She told many stories of survival in those dark times and those who knew her knew how strong and brave she was.
She met her husband, Gerald “Swede” Larson while singing in a night club in France, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. She left her family behind and joined her life with his. They traveled extensively with the Air Force and settled in the Black Hills in 1968, with their four children: Robert Larson and Quintin Larson, both of Rapid City, Russell (Tammy) Larson, Butte, MT, and daughter, Lesley Larson Rutter, Rapid City.
She was a loved and cherished member of First Christian Church and was active with the Prayer Line for many, many years.
Elly was a devoted mother. She spent her time on this earth loving and caring for her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love of music, literature, nature and a good road trip was contagious. Elly was an avid bird-watcher, gardener, and reader. She loved music of all kinds, in particular Jazz and was a huge fan of Steely Dan. She was spontaneous and fun loving and always said, “Yes!” to a great new adventure.
Although she spent the majority of her life in the United States, she always considered Holland her home. “If it ain’t Dutch, it ain’t much” was a phrase we were all familiar with.
Elly was preceded in death by her parents, Karel Adrianus and Jeanne Reijs; and siblings, Simon Reijs, Rini Reijs-Dissevelt, Rita Reijs-Jacobs, Karel Reijs, Jeanne Reijs-Van Vliet and Annie Reijs-Plijnaar. She is survived by her husband, her children, 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Crystal) Larson, Jessilyn (Clay) Thompson, Lindsay Rutter, Michael Rutter, Elijah Rutter, Cassy Sholey-Larson, Earl Sholey-Larson, Genny Wright, Rachel Duckworth and Jovanna Duckworth and eight precious great-grandchildren, M’Kenzie, Riess, Addyson, Jace, Adriana, Trinity, Tucker and Noah, along with three of her brothers in Holland, Ko Reijs, Tom Reijs and Rudy Reijs.
While she is no longer with us physically, she lives on in our hearts and memories, and in the many lives that she touched. She longed to be with her parents, brothers and sisters, and it gives us peace to know that she is finally home.
A memorial service for Elly will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by a reception at Elly and Swede’s home at Echo Valley Ranch, 24025 Pine Valley Road. Watch for the balloons!
