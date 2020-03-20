Larson, Gloria I.

PROVO, Utah | Gloria Ione (Pischke) Larson passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1929, in Sanator, SD, to Edward and Ada Pischke.
You have free articles remaining.
She moved with her husband, Donald to Sturgis in 1950, where she lived for 68 years. Onie, as she was known by her friends, enjoyed gardening and loved being around her cats.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Pischke; sister, Arlene (Pischke) Alter; her husband, Donald; and son, Donald Chris. Survivors include her sister, Lois Pischke Larson of Custer and son, Darrell of Utah.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.