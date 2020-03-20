Larson, Gloria I.

PROVO, Utah | Gloria Ione (Pischke) Larson passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1929, in Sanator, SD, to Edward and Ada Pischke.

She moved with her husband, Donald to Sturgis in 1950, where she lived for 68 years. Onie, as she was known by her friends, enjoyed gardening and loved being around her cats.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Pischke; sister, Arlene (Pischke) Alter; her husband, Donald; and son, Donald Chris. Survivors include her sister, Lois Pischke Larson of Custer and son, Darrell of Utah.

