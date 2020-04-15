Larson, James W.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ABERDEEN | James W. Larson, 80, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home.

James William Larson was born Jan. 26, 1940 to Donald and Jennie (Eitreim) Larson in Sioux Falls. Jim moved with the family at a young age to Rapid City where he attended school and worked at his father's automotive garage and towing company in Box Elder, near the Ellsworth Air Force Base. Many tow customers were often surprised when 14-year-old Jim would pull up in the tow truck to pull them out of the ditch. Jim spent much of his time during high school and after working at, and running the family business, developing his work ethic and business drive. All of which became extremely important when Jim's dad became ill and he had to take over supporting the family.

It was June 4, 1966 and Jim married Connie Kinney at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. While on their honeymoon road trip to San Francisco they stopped in Lusk, WY, for the night. While walking to their room for the night, Connie tripped and fell to the ground and Jim turned and said "Wow, did I pick a winner." Over 53 years later the laughter and love was still there. Jim and Connie started a family together August 25, 1969 with the birth of Kristin Sue and added to the family March 29, 1973 with the birth of Kari Lynn.