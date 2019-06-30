{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, Iowa | Larry Larson, 76, died May 14, 2019.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on July 5, at the Midland (S.D.) Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip, S.D.

