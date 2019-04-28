{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Larson, 84, died March 8, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. on May 3, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Graveside services for Mary and James Larson will be at 1:30 p.m. May 3, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

