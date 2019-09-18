RAPID CITY | Opal Larson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 95.
She was born June 15, 1924 to Knute C. and Jennie (Snorteland) Likness on the family farm east of Langford, SD. She had four older brothers and three younger sisters. They later moved into Langford where she graduated from high school in 1942. She graduated from Minneapolis Business College and moved to Aberdeen. She was hired as private secretary for Mr. Finch, co-founder of the Nash Finch Co.
Opal met Don Larson after he returned from WWII. They married and had one daughter. In 1952, they moved to Rapid City. Don was a carpenter by trade and bought land in Rapid Valley to build their house. Opal resided in their home they built together until she was 91 years old.
Opal was a homemaker who was incredibly devoted to her family and home. She lived a simple, humble life — loving to bake and cook, especially her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. She planted and tended a large garden every summer she was able. Her home was a place where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved to spend time. Holidays were special to her, and at Christmas she made several Norwegian baked goods. Opal loved sharing them with neighbors, friends, and family. She also loved to knit and sew and make special things for her grandchildren.
Opal was a devoted Christian who was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 67 years. She made many close friends in her circle Bible study, and she loved helping at special events.
You have free articles remaining.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; six siblings; and three nephews. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine; grandchildren, Dan Barton (Cheryl), Gillette, WY, Janelle Stewart (Lyle), Peachtree City, GA, and Jill Jegeris (Karl), Rapid City; great-grandchildren, Cole and Kyle Barton, Dylan and Olivia Stewart and Karson and Luke Jegeris; her sister, Claryce Mann, Rapid City; brother-in-law, Dale Dwight, Mesa, AZ; five nieces; 11 nephews; and several cousins.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Radio Broadcast Fund or Meals and Wheels.
Friends may leave condolence wishes in her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Opal Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.