Larson, Roger P.

RAPID CITY | Roger Paul Larson, 97, died Jan. 23, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Roger Larson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
602 Auburn Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
602 Auburn Dr
Rapid City, SD 57701
Guaranteed delivery before Roger's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.