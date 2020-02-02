Larson, Roger P.

RAPID CITY | This great and wonderful man, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, cousin, friend, business associate, and exemplar mentor died of the effects of dementia early Jan. 23, 2020.
Roger Paul Larson passed away peacefully after a long, happy life. He was born Nov. 3, 1922 to Clara and Paul Larson on the family farm near Beresford. He joined four brothers and a sister and grew up and lived in that area until moving to Rapid City in 1955. He married Kathryn Elaine Johnson on June 24, 1944, in Centerville. This past summer they celebrated 75 years of marriage. Children of the marriage are Mavis, Marlene, Gary and Wayne. His early years were in farming, livestock, and trucking with his father.
In the early '60s, Roger began a career in the insurance business ultimately working at Kluthe and Lane Independent Agency for over 16 years specializing in farm and ranch insurance. After an early retirement, he worked in the crop/hail business followed by a few years as the official “photographer” at his son Gary’s agency, Western Dakota Insurors, until the sad and tragic effects of dementia consumed his existence.
Roger loved all sports, attending children’s and grandchildren’s games. He took up golf when he was in his 40s and played well into his 80s. For many years he also enjoyed pheasant hunting and trout fishing. Kathryn and Roger were very active in church activities and were co-founders of Atonement Lutheran Church. In his 70s and 80s the couple spent winters in Florence, AZ, close to daughter Mavis and her husband Ken Dugan. Over the years the couple traveled extensively especially to Billings, MT, Albuquerque, NM, and Dallas, TX, following his youngest son Wayne’s career and staying close to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Mavis; sons, Gary (Kendra) and Wayne (Sheri); grandchildren: Kelley LeBeaux, Vicki LeBeaux Hebb, Nathan Larson, Lauren Larson Sheets, Rod Cowling, Roxanne Cowling and Justin Larson; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great.
He was preceded in death by all his siblings; daughter, Marlene and her husband, David Cowling; son-in-law, Ken Dugan; grandson, Stephen Larson; and infant grandson, Brian LeBeaux.
Visitation will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the home of Gary and Kendra Larson, 7344 Norsemen Lane.
A Celebration of Roger’s life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Atonement Lutheran Church conducted by longtime family friend Pastor Larry Dahlstrom. A private family interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Atonement Lutheran Church.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
