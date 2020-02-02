Larson, Roger P.

RAPID CITY | This great and wonderful man, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, cousin, friend, business associate, and exemplar mentor died of the effects of dementia early Jan. 23, 2020.

Roger Paul Larson passed away peacefully after a long, happy life. He was born Nov. 3, 1922 to Clara and Paul Larson on the family farm near Beresford. He joined four brothers and a sister and grew up and lived in that area until moving to Rapid City in 1955. He married Kathryn Elaine Johnson on June 24, 1944, in Centerville. This past summer they celebrated 75 years of marriage. Children of the marriage are Mavis, Marlene, Gary and Wayne. His early years were in farming, livestock, and trucking with his father.

In the early '60s, Roger began a career in the insurance business ultimately working at Kluthe and Lane Independent Agency for over 16 years specializing in farm and ranch insurance. After an early retirement, he worked in the crop/hail business followed by a few years as the official “photographer” at his son Gary’s agency, Western Dakota Insurors, until the sad and tragic effects of dementia consumed his existence.