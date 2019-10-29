RAPID CITY | Roland A. “Rollie” Larson passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019, from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 77 years old.
Rollie was born on Jan. 31, 1942, at home in Erwin, SD (Kingsbury County) to Arthur Oliver and Lucy Bertine (Larsen) Larson.
Rollie graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960 and attended Augustana College, SD, on a football scholarship. At Augustana, he competed in football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball. Rollie was inducted into Augustana’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rapid City Athletic Hall of Fame. After college, Rollie attended Bemidji State in Minnesota and worked as a graduate assistant teaching activity classes, receiving a Master of Science in Physical Education in 1966.
Rollie taught Biology at Rapid City Central High School for 33 years. Rollie loved to be involved with high school sports. At Central, he coached football, wrestling, and golf, and was an umpire and referee for many American Legion baseball games, high school basketball, and football games.
Rollie also loved the outdoors. As an avid golfer and golf coach, he knew the rule book inside and out. Rollie enjoyed hunting and spending time at the cabin by Pactola Lake. He also liked bird watching and participated in many Christmas Bird Counts.
Rollie married Cynthia Dittus on March 21, 1976, and to this union a son, Corey was born in 1977. Cindy died in childbirth. He married Geraldine Martin on Dec. 28, 1982, and two more sons were born, Colby and Lance.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Geraldine; and his three sons Corey (Kelly) of Olympia, WA, Colby of Rapid City, SD, and Lance (Kate) of Washington, D.C.; Three grandchildren, Annabella, Layne, and Vaughn of Olympia, WA; Sisters, Gail (Danny) Munoz of Fresno, CA and Carold Heatherly, Barbourville, KY; Brother, Dohn (Mary) of Hollister, CA.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church.
A memorial will be established for Rollie at a future date.
An extended obituary and online guestbook are available at osheimschmidt.com.
