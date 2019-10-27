{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Roland A. ‘Rollie’ Larson, 77, died Oct. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

 

