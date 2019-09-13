RAPID CITY | Vina M. Larson, 93, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Vina was born on Sept. 23, 1925, and raised on a small farm near Sinai, SD. She spent her childhood years on the farm with her parents Andrew and Clara (Mehl) Sunde. She lost her mother to pneumonia when she was only 3 years old. For the next six or so years she was raised by her two brothers and father until he remarried and Vina much enjoyed having a mother (Bertha) again. Bertha raised Vina as her own along with her two brothers.
After graduating from Sinai High School, Vina married her high school sweetheart Thomas D. Larson and they moved to Rapid City in 1946. Vina spent her early years raising her five children and once that was accomplished she began working as a bookkeeper at Larkin & Jones Appliance in downtown Rapid City. She additionally volunteered her time working at the Stavkirke Church in Chapel Valley. She also enjoyed being a member of Sons of Norway where she and Tom spent many hours together enjoying their Norwegian heritage. Vina also spent much of her time volunteering at Trinity Lutheran Church as well as South Canyon Lutheran Church where she and her husband were members for over 50 years. Tom and Vina moved to Westhills Village in 2009 and celebrated 71 years of marriage before Tom's passing in 2015.
She spent her final years at Westhills Village where she enjoyed excellent care by the health care professionals who made her life much easier. Thank you Westhills for being the best and you are so appreciated.
Vina was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers; her son, Michael (Mick); her granddaughter, Tara; and her great-grandson, Landon.
Honored to have shared her life are her children: Gary (Bonnie), Maureen (Jerry) Bay, Doug (Lisa), Luanne (Floyd) Rummel; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 South 44th Street, in Rapid City, followed by lunch.
Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Memorials may be sent to South Canyon Lutheran Church.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
To send flowers to the family of Vina Larson, please visit Tribute Store.
