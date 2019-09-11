{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Vina Larson, 93, died Sept. 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Events

Sep 15
Visitation
Sunday, September 15, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 16
Funeral Service
Monday, September 16, 2019
9:30AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 16
Luncheon
Monday, September 16, 2019
10:30AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 16
Graveside Service
Monday, September 16, 2019
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
