Laurenti, Julia A.
0 entries

Laurenti, Julia A.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEAD | Julia Anne Laurenti, 81, died April 18, 2020.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Laurenti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News