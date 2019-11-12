{{featured_button_text}}

LaVerne C. Willilams

RAPID CITY | LaVerne Carrie Williams, 97, died Nov. 4, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 6, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

lnurnment of her ashes will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Service information

Dec 6
Memorial Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
5311 Sheridan Lake Road
Rapid City, SD 57702
Dec 6
Graveside Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
