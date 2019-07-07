{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Aunna Bryn LeBeau, 21 months, died June 30, 2019.

Two-night wake begins at 5 p.m. on July 8, at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 10, at the church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

