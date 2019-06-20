RAPID CITY | Monte Dwaine LeBeau, 59, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, with his wife of 25 years, Onna LeBeau by his side at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Monte was born on Jan. 24, 1960, at Old Cheyenne Agency, SD, to Dwaine Medard LeBeau and Rita Ann Swimmer (both members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe). Monte was the oldest of five siblings: Jay LeBeau, Bayfield, CO, Vanessa LeBeau, Albuquerque, NM, Clint LeBeau, Denver, and Tracey LeBeau, Phoenix, AZ. Monte served Native American Tribes as a BIA police officer and later, a career in the BIA property management division with his final posting as BIA Superintendent at the Winnebago Agency, NE.
Monte is the father to six children from two marriages: Chris and Andrea from his first marriage to Barbara Eckert; he gained another son, Alec in his second marriage to Onna Webster and together they had Ethan, Tristan and Aidan.
Monte was preceded in death by his father, Dwaine LeBeau in 1989; his mother, Rita LeBeau in 2002; his paternal grandfather, Albert “Ralph” LeBeau; and maternal grandmother, Elsie Garreau. Monte is survived by his wife, his siblings, children, grandchildren.
Join family and friends for a wake at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Landmark Hall in Eagle Butte.
Traditional services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 22, at the hall, with interment at 3 p.m. at Mossman Cemetery in Ridgeview.
