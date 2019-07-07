{{featured_button_text}}

VALE | David Paul Leber, 56, died July 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 9, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, followed by a family and friends service.

A celebration of David’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on July 10, at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Interment will follow at the Vale Cemetery.

