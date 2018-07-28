Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Elaine Frances Lee, 90, died July 26, 2018.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Celebrate
the life of: Lee, Elaine F.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments