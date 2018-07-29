Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elaine Lee

RAPID CITY | Elaine Lee, 90, died July 26, 2018. She was born in Rockerville to Arthur and Jane Gilbert.

Elaine married Curtis Lee and they were married for 63 years.

She worked various jobs throughout her life with her last being an optometric assistant at Drs. Wick and Corwin and Dr. Tesar’s office. Elaine loved to dance, work in her yard, and play cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sister, and twin sons. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Lee, Connie Beckstrom and Patty Danielson; and a sister, Alta Uhracher.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 30, at Oshiem & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Phipps officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

