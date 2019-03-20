Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Faith Marie Lee died March 16, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary services on March 20, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on March 21, at the church. Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

