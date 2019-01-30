Try 1 month for 99¢

GORDON, Neb. | Karen Lee, 76, died Jan. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 1, at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2, at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Lee, Karen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments