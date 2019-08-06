{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Dolores Ileen Lefler, 83, died Aug. 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church.

Kirk Funeral Home

