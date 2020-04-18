Lehmann, Joan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Joan Lehmann, 86, passed away unexpectedly early the morning of April 11, 2020 at home.

Joan was born Nov. 7, 1933 in Rock Island, IL, to the late Edward and Dorothy Dixon. Joan later moved with her family to Silvis, IL and graduated from Moline High School in 1951. She attended Church of Peace in Rock Island where she was baptized and later professed her faith being confirmed. She graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1955 obtaining her B.A. in physical education with an Art minor. She married the late Kenneth Lehmann in 1957. They made their home in Mundelein, IL, with their two children, Kaye and Douglas. Later, they moved to Deerfield, IL, and retired first to Surprise, AZ, before relocating to Rapid City in 2000.

Joan was a P.E. teacher for 13 years and was skilled at making a difference in the lives of her students. She later transitioned to become an accounting specialist working for Libertyville Toyota, Baxter International, and Northwestern University until she retired.

Joan was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church in IL, Spirit of the Desert in AZ, and Trinity Lutheran in Rapid City. In each setting, she enjoyed being involved with choir, leadership and church council activities.