Lehmann, Joan

RAPID CITY | Joan Lehmann, 86, passed away unexpectedly early the morning of April 11, 2020 at home.
Joan was born Nov. 7, 1933 in Rock Island, IL, to the late Edward and Dorothy Dixon. Joan later moved with her family to Silvis, IL and graduated from Moline High School in 1951. She attended Church of Peace in Rock Island where she was baptized and later professed her faith being confirmed. She graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1955 obtaining her B.A. in physical education with an Art minor. She married the late Kenneth Lehmann in 1957. They made their home in Mundelein, IL, with their two children, Kaye and Douglas. Later, they moved to Deerfield, IL, and retired first to Surprise, AZ, before relocating to Rapid City in 2000.
Joan was a P.E. teacher for 13 years and was skilled at making a difference in the lives of her students. She later transitioned to become an accounting specialist working for Libertyville Toyota, Baxter International, and Northwestern University until she retired.
Joan was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Faith Lutheran Church in IL, Spirit of the Desert in AZ, and Trinity Lutheran in Rapid City. In each setting, she enjoyed being involved with choir, leadership and church council activities.
Joan was an exceptional artist with an eye for detail and design. She utilized her talents throughout her life. In the final years of her husband’s life, she beautifully enhanced his Christian Scroll woodworking pieces for his business. These pieces were featured at Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City.
We will all greatly miss our mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and friend. But, we can find great comfort in knowing that she lived her faith and was a lifelong precious child of God.
Joan is survived by her two children, Kaye Lehmann and Dr. Douglas Lehmann and wife, Stephanie Lehmann, of Rapid City. She is also survived by her six grandchildren.
Perimeters for current COVID-19 social distancing will be implemented for all portions of the life celebration of Joan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with live streaming at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/joan-lehmann.
Private interment will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of the Black Hills (https:hsbh.org/in-memoriam/); Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/where-most-needed.htm) or Trinity Lutheran Eco Prayer Park (https://trinityrapidcity.360unite.com/new-page).
