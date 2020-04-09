Leines, Jerald
0 entries

Leines, Jerald

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAGNER | Jerald Leines, 75, died Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Peters Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Jerald Leines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News