CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Joan Sylvia Lemmel, 80, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, S.D.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

