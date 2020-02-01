Leneaugh Jr., Marlon
RAPID CITY | Marlon J. Leneaugh Jr., 37, died Jan. 31, 2020.

Wake service at 6 p.m., with memorial visitation until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Mother Butler Center.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home 

