RAPID CITY | Deacon Marlon J. Leneaugh Sr., 61, died Jan. 30, 2019.
A wake begins at 6 p.m., with Christian Wake services at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, at the Mother Butler Center.
Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery in Mission.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
