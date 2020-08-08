Lenerville, Albert

RAPID CITY | Albert Lenerville, 89, died Aug. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
Service information
Aug 10
First Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Our Lady of the Black Hills
12365 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
12365 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
Aug 10
Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Our Lady of the Black Hills
12365 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
12365 Sturgis Road
Piedmont, SD 57769
