Lenerville, Albert
Lenerville, Albert

RAPID CITY | Albert Lenerville, 89, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

