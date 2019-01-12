Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Gary Wayne Lengkeek, 73, died Jan. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, at On Common Ground, with visitation 30 minutes prior.

