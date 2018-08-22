Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Joan Lenton, 84, died July 19, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

