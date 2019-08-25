SPEARFISH | Janet Joye (Aitken) Leonard, 97, formerly of Rapid City, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
She was born December 14, 1922 to Noble and Jessie (Boerner) Aitken of Winner SD. On June 30, 1950 she married Robert Leonard. They lived in Burke and Sioux Falls before moving to Rapid City in 1963 where Robert ran the YMCA health club and was a masseuse.
She is survived by her daughters Joye Greeson of Sioux Falls, Carla (John) Heavlin of Rapid City, and Anita ( Larry) DeKramer of Lake Madison, SD, and daughter-in-law Vicki Leonard of St Paul, MN, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert in 1967, son Gene in 1997, and sister Carol V. Jones.
A private family gravesite committal service will be held in Burke, SD.
