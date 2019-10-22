{{featured_button_text}}

MOBRIDGE | Richard Leonard, 91, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m. CDT, with a 7:30 p.m. Liturgical Wake service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, at the church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Kesling Funeral Home

