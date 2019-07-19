{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Margaret Leopold, 84, died July 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 20, at the Christian Life Center. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Leopold, Margaret
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments