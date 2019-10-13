EUSTIS, Fla. | Bruce Leppla, 62, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Bruce was born on Nov. 6, 1956 in Bismarck, ND, to Orin and Lois Smith. He grew up in Rapid City, SD, graduating from Stevens High School in 1974. After high school he married Sally Battle and they had one son, Matthew. After that marriage ended, he married Kris Leppla in 1982.
He worked doing concrete construction throughout his life, many years for Geidel Concrete Construction. He played bass guitar and sang in the Sudden Rain Band and for many years in the Southern Comfort Band.
Bruce and Kris moved to Eustis in 2001. He continued doing concrete construction for AACC and most recently for Russell Fickett Complete Construction.
Grateful to have shared his life are his life are his wife of 37 years, Kris Leppla; son, Matthew Leppla and his wife April of Weatherford, TX; step-dad, Darrell Smith of Fort Gibson, OK; sister, JoAnne Boken of Rapid City; brothers, Russell Smith of Germany, and Mark Smith of Fort Gibson, OK; and grandchildren, Tripp and Madelyn. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Orin Leppla; his mother, Lois Smith; and in-laws, George and Mae Louise Zeise.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Harden Pauli Funeral Home Chapel in Eustis.
Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice or to A Forever Home Animal Rescue, both of Tavares, FL.
An online guestbook is available at hardenpauli.com.
