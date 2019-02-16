Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Charles D. Lerew, 76, died Feb. 12, 2019.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Lerew, Charles D.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments