{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Gary Aubrey Lester, 81, died July 9, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 16, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Celebrate
the life of: Lester, Gary A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments